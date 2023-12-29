Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,972 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

AMT opened at $217.20 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.43.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

