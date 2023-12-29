Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 21,098 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

