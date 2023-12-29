Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 12,003 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $37,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

