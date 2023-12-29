Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $34.89 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $34,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

