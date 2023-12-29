Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $23.14 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $180,458,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.1 %

LULU opened at $509.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $513.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.08.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

