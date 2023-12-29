Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $22.56 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,994 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 37,685 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

