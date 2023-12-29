Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 10,444 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MS opened at $93.65 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

