Guillaume Reeves Sells 22,500 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guillaume Reeves sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$99,675.00.
Bitfarms Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of TSE:BITF opened at C$4.38 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.03.
Bitfarms Company Profile
