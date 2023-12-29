Guillaume Reeves Sells 22,500 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guillaume Reeves sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$99,675.00.

Bitfarms Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of TSE:BITF opened at C$4.38 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.03.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.