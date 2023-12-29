Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GPP stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $297.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 112.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.