Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GRCL. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.77.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,760,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 759,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 215,706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,960,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

