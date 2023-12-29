Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

GRCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $721.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.97.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. Research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

