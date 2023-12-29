Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.77.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

