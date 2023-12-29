Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ META opened at $358.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.77 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.00. The company has a market cap of $920.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

