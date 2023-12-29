Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,438 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 469,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,687,000 after buying an additional 207,895 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

