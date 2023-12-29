General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $24,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.97 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

