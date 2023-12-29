Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,367,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $128.73 on Friday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

