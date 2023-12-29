GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.17 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. GameStop has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,160,000 after buying an additional 345,488 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 16,784.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 106,919 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

