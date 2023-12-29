Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $358.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.00. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

