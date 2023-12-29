FY2024 EPS Estimates for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Cut by Analyst

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 29.06%.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FSBC opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $29.00.
Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brett Levi Wait purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David John Lucchetti purchased 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,511,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 79.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $605,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five Star Bancorp
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.