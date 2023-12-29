FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Boosted by DA Davidson

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

