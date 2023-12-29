FY2023 EPS Estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

