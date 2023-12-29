FY2023 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $555.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

