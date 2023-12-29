FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Imperial Oil Limited Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $7.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.25 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.77%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMO. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.87.

TSE IMO opened at C$74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$77.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$60.19 and a 1-year high of C$85.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

