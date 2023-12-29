Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $698.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

