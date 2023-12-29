Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

