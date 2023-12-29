Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
