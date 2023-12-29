Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

