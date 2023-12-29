Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) versus Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Head to Head Survey

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) and Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Geox shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Forward Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and Geox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $36.69 million N/A -$3.74 million ($0.26) -2.69 Geox N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -13.67

Analyst Ratings

Geox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forward Industries. Geox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forward Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Forward Industries and Geox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Geox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and Geox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -6.33% -45.90% -12.46% Geox N/A N/A N/A

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Geox

(Get Free Report)

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels. The company is headquartered in Montebelluna, Italy. Geox S.p.A. is a subsidiary of LIR S.r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.