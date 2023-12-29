First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

