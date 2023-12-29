First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

BUSE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.32 on Monday. First Busey has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $56,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $96,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $259,072. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 742.9% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after buying an additional 1,163,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 48.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 498,963 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

