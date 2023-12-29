First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Bancshares by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

