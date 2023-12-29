Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 84 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.65.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

