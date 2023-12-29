Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225,394 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,862,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

