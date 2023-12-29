FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock worth $9,768,983 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDS opened at $476.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

