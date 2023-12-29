Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 10,719 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

