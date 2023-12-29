European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Cormark dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$235.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.17. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

