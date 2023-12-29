Ethereum Market Cap Achieves $285.40 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,374.68 or 0.05531160 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $285.40 billion and $13.28 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00097632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,182,882 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

