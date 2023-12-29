Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. UBS Group began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. Analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

