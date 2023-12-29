Erik Hellum Sells 3,085 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $33,287.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 691,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,910.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $74,543.70.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $36,146.00.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

