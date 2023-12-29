EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Tonya L. Mater Sells 1,500 Shares

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 94.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 52.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 104,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.