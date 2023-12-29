Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $134.79 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $274.44. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

