Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
ENI Stock Performance
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
ENI Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.4862 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in ENI by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ENI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
