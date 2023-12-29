Elizabeth Beastrom Sells 127 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Elizabeth Beastrom sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$17,957.17.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$192.47 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of C$151.86 and a twelve month high of C$195.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$177.13.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.9514487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$177.14.

View Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.