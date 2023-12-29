ELIS Price Hits $0.0302 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $3,703.68 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00021938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,869.74 or 0.99997297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012196 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010425 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00196441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03025609 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,437.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

