Elevai Labs, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ELAB) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 1st

Elevai Labs’ (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 1st. Elevai Labs had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Elevai Labs’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELAB opened at $1.79 on Friday. Elevai Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

