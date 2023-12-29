Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $222,895,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

Edison International stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

