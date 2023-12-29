Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $545.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

