Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

