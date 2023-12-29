DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $91,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.