Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.0 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 633.33%.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,148,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,677,000 after buying an additional 6,030,852 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,030,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,237,000 after buying an additional 4,528,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,232,000 after buying an additional 3,411,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,986,000 after buying an additional 3,034,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

