Donald (Don) McLay Purchases 184,888 Shares of RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF) Stock

RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF – Get Free Report) insider Donald (Don) McLay acquired 184,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,337.68 ($13,835.16).
RLF AgTech Stock Performance
RLF AgTech Company Profile
RLF AgTech Ltd, through its subsidiary, RLF Carbon, formulates and sells crop nutrition products in Australia. It offers seed primers, soil and fertigation, and liquid foliar products that helps farmers grow food with higher nutritional value, while restoring soil quality. The company also develops Plant Proton Delivery Technology that enables farmers to grow higher yield and enhanced nutritious produce, as well as reduces atmospheric carbon.
